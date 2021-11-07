AC Milan face Inter Milan at San Siro on Sunday evening in the first Derby della Madonnina of the Serie A season.

The rossonerihave started the season strongly domestically, winning 10 and drawing one of their 11 fixtures so far this campaign, leaving them second in the table behind leaders Napoli on goal difference.

Champions Inter sit in third place but with a seven-point deficit to the top spots after dropping points on four occasions since the season began, but have bounced back by winning their last two against Udinese and Empoli.

AC Milan drew against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, while Inter beat Sheriff.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

AC Milan vs Inter will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Team news

Milan will be without first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the France international who has impressed since arriving from French champions Lille in the summer, until the new year after he suffered a wrist injury. Wingers Ante Rebic and Samu Castillejo are also missing for this one.

Inter have a fully fit squad, meanwhile, with the only absentee being Christian Eriksen who has been barred from playing in Italy this season owing to the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020 with Denmark.

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Darmian; Martinez, Dzeko.

Odds

Milan 39/19

Draw 11/4

Inter 25/19

Prediction

AC Milan are in excellent form in the league and there looks to be a clear margin between the sides so far this season. 2-1 to the home team.