Serie A champions Inter Milan face local rivals AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday night, knowing they need a victory in order to keep their hopes of retaining the Scudetto alive.

The Nerazzuri are seven points behind their local rivals and leaders Napoli in the standings, sitting in third place having dropped four points in their 11 matches so far this season under new manager Simone Inzaghi, who arrived from Lazio in summer to replaced the departed Antonio Conte.

Milan, meanwhile, are in fine fettle in the league and have only drawn one of their eleven games, against Juventus back in mid-September.

Coach Stefano Pioli has improved the team significantly since arriving in 2019, having previously managed Inter in the 2016/17 season.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

AC Milan vs Inter will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Team news

Milan will be without first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the France international who has impressed since arriving from French champions Lille in the summer, until the new year after he suffered a wrist injury. Wingers Ante Rebic and Samu Castillejo are also missing for this one.

Inter have a fully fit squad, meanwhile, with the only absentee being Christian Eriksen who has been barred from playing in Italy this season owing to the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020 with Denmark.

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Darmian; Martinez, Dzeko.

Odds

Milan 39/19

Draw 11/4

Inter 25/19

Prediction

AC Milan are in excellent form in the league and there looks to be a clear margin between the sides so far this season. 2-1 to the home team.