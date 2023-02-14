Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell continued his UK footballing tour after he was spotted at Anfield watching the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton.

The A-list actor was pictured in the stands as Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton with goals from Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

He was also pictured in the Liverpool dressing room chatting and taking photos with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Elf and Anchorman star flew over from America and has visited numerous football clubs over the past few days.

On Sunday, he was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to goals from Rodri, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Recommended Ryan Reynolds sends moving message to stars cycling in Doddie Weir fundraiser

Ferrell made a guest appearance on Sky Sports Super Sunday, reuniting with former 2012 Soccer Aid teammate Roy Keane and claiming he was on a ‘recruiting trip’ for LAFC - the MLS side he co-owns.

After the game, he was pictured with England international Jack Grealish with the City forward posting a picture on Instagram which said: “Did we just become best friends? What a man!!!”

Earlier in the weekend, the 55-year-old paid a visit to Wrexham AFC to watch the side’s 3-1 victory over Wealdstone.

Ferell is good friends with the Wrexham owners, fellow Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and has been previously spotted at Wembley Stadium watching Wrexham with the duo.

Before the game, the Hollywood legend was even spotted in a local Wrexham pub, The Turf, having a causal pint with match-going fans ahead of the National League fixture.

Ferrell does not support an English side but is a co-owner of LAFC, the Los Angeles-based soccer team. The club won the MLS with Gareth Bale’s stoppage-time equaliser rescuing a draw in extra-time before a heroic penalty shootout victory.