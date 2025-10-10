Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football’s a pretty serious business these days. The treasured sporting institutions of your childhood are now the playthings of venture capitalists and sovereign states, who see fans as little more than a resource to be exploited for financial gain.

And yet, the success or otherwise of their ambitions quite often comes down to, simply, where do a few grown men in shorts choose to stand in a field. And that’s extremely silly, if you ask me.

So, in an effort to bring a little brevity to your football content cycle, I’m launching the Adam Clery Football Column, a weekly-ish slice of sporting frivolity that will attempt to make both sense and fun of the beautiful game.

Think of it as an addendum to my YouTube channel – full of the bits that were too interesting, too stupid, or too long to make it into a video.

From explaining the inner workings of the game’s most complex tactical thinkers, to shedding a light on the nuances and neuroses of everyone else, it’ll make the hours of televised football we sit through that much more digestible.

Released every other Friday, you’ll get an in-depth explainer about one of the week’s biggest tactical talking points, as well as small snippets of other curiosities I’ve noticed in recent games. We’ll even have a Q&A section, so you can have your own say on whatever nonsense has been going on lately.

