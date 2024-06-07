Adam Wharton’s rapid rise from club mascot to Euro 2024 shows no sign of stopping

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Wharton has enjoyed a remarkable rise after announcing himself on the Premier League stage this season and has been rewarded with a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Despite only making his England debut during their pre-tournament warm-up match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wharton will be on the plane to Germany.

Wharton came on as a substitute for Kieran Trippier in the 62nd minute, looking almost immediately at home on the big stage with his range of passing, and evidently also did enough in training to convince Gareth Southgate of his worth.

Since his £22.5m move to Crystal Palace from Championship side Blackburn in January, Wharton has started almost every game but it was not until the Eagles’ win over title-chasing Liverpool that his name was pushed to the forefront of the conversation.

His rise to recognition was epitomised during Palace’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United when, up against Kobbie Mainoo, Wharton’s skill was evident. But it was remarkable when both the young talents were named in Southgate’s England squad, at the expense of Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

Born in Blackburn, Wharton was a club mascot in 2008 and joined the club’s academy two years later, following in the footsteps of his older brother Scott, who is six years older.

Adam Wharton made his England debut at Wembley on Monday ( The FA via Getty Images )

Wharton only signed his first professional contract with his childhood club in February 2022 and made his debut against Hartlepool in August of the same year. By the end of that month, he played his first 90 minutes, was awarded player of the match and, that October, Wharton netted his first club goal.

Two years after going pro at Blackburn, he made the move to Premier League side Crystal Palace. Two days later, Wharton made his Eagles debut off the bench and then started all 15 of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

In March 2024, Wharton was first called up to the England under-21s for their qualifying match and made his debut for them in a 7-0 win over Luxembourg. Just two months later, he was called up by Southgate.

It was his form for Crystal Palace that proved the catalyst, albeit aided by the Uefa decision to expand the tournament squads from 23 to 26 players.

Wharton’s skill has not necessarily been just focused around individual exploits, his abilities have allowed his teammates, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze to excel, with his excellent forward passing. That is likely the ability that first caught the eye of Southgate, as should he play a part in Euro 2024, he will have some excellent players further up the field.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has adapted quickly to life in the Premier League ( PA Wire )

“I was always quite small as well growing up. You are always at a disadvantage, but I think in a way it helps you because you're always battling physically against bigger people, so you get used to it,” Wharton said in an interview with the club. “Once you get used to it, then when you come up against it in games, you've already done it before, so you know what to do and how to beat it.”

Palace won three games in a row under Oliver Glasner ahead of the Manchester United match, a streak that started at Anfield, and despite playing in the Championship just months before, Wharton took everything in his stride.

Wharton has impressed other members of the England squad during the pre-tournament training camp. “He’s been outstanding,” said Declan Rice. “He’s got a beautiful left foot, really crisp passing. And all-round, just a really down-to-earth boy who wants to learn.”

Rice added: “You know, he’ll be ready when called upon, I think you saw the other night how composed he is and he’s ready for the big stage.”

Wharton might be a key part of Southgate’s leap of faith, as he moves on from some of the players who have been a vital part of his England side’s success in the last three tournaments but he represents the future of the national side.