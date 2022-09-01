Jump to content
Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor

The attacker has previously played for Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 September 2022 14:35
Comments
Hull boss Shota Arveladze has seen his options boosted by the signing of Adama Traore (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze

The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey.

Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1, spending a large chunk of his time at the latter club out on loan.

The 27-year-old has played in Portugal and Belgium before and now England becomes the latest country he will call home after Hull made him their 13th addition of the summer.

