Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor
The attacker has previously played for Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1
Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze
The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey.
Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1, spending a large chunk of his time at the latter club out on loan.
The 27-year-old has played in Portugal and Belgium before and now England becomes the latest country he will call home after Hull made him their 13th addition of the summer.
