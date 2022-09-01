Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze

The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey.

Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1, spending a large chunk of his time at the latter club out on loan.

The 27-year-old has played in Portugal and Belgium before and now England becomes the latest country he will call home after Hull made him their 13th addition of the summer.