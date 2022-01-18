Adama Traore has said that it is important to use his “platform” to fight racism after joining Common Goal’s Anti-Racism Project (ARP).

The Wolves winger has pledged 1% of his salary to the organisation in a bid to fight “systemic racism”.

The football-focussed social impact movement have already partnered with over 200 professional players and managers to fight social challenges, including Jurgen Klopp, Vivianne Miedema and founder Juan Mata.

Their ARP launched in North America last year and is aimed at ending racism in football through comprehensive anti-racism training.

“If I’ve learned anything in my career so far, it’s that leading with action rather than empty words is what counts in making a difference,” Traore explained after joining the project as it looks to grow into Europe.

“I’ve become part of Common Goal in order to tackle racism through the anti-racist project. It’s important to me to use my platform to be part of the solution.

“I know that my 1% alone isn’t going to fix this problem, and my voice alone won’t solve systemic racism. But, if I can encourage others to join us in this fight, nothing can stand in the way of the impact we can make together.

“All too often in football the headlines are stolen by racist actions.”

Premier League players continue to take the knee before matches to show support for racial equality, as they have done since the league restarted after the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.

Common Goal was launched five years ago when Manchester United midfielder Mata pledged to give a portion of his salary to support social change.

The 33-year-old hopes other Premier League players will follow Traore in supporting the organisation’s efforts to fight racism.

“It’s fantastic to see another person from the Premier League join myself, Kasper Schmeichel and Jürgen Klopp in this growing team of now over 200 professionals from around the world,” Mata said.

“In England there are so many inspiring female players that are already Common Goal members, and I hope that Adama joining the movement in order to take tangible action on tackling racism will inspire other male colleagues from the Premier League to join the movement.

“One per cent is almost nothing, but together we can create meaningful change and the time to act is now.”