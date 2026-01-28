Adama Traore reveals how fictional football movie convinced him to join West Ham
Adama Traore has moved across London to join West Ham as they bid to avoid relegation
Spain international Adama Traoré completed a move to West Ham United from fellow London club Fulham on Wednesday, revealing a film about his new team taught him about the passion of its supporters.
The 30-year-old winger stated: "I’ve been seeing West Ham for a long time. It’s a massive club, a massive fanbase. I’ve been watching since I was young, when I watched a film about West Ham. I know about the fans and how much passion they have."
This cinematic reference is widely believed to be to the 2005 fictional drama Green Street, which explored the culture of football hooliganism in English football through a fan group associated with the London club.
Green Street was also the name of a road leading to West Ham’s historic former ground, Upton Park.
West Ham now play at the Olympic Stadium, where Traoré will be reunited with manager Nuno Espírito Santo, having previously worked together at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The powerful right winger, a product of Barcelona’s esteemed academy, has already featured for four English Premier League clubs — Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves, and Fulham.
Nuno Espírito Santo commented on the acquisition, saying: "He will give us a different option in attacking areas."
Traore made 15 Premier League appearances for Fulham in the first part of the season but failed to register a goal or an assist.
He now joins a West Ham side battling to avoid dropping down into the Championship.
The Hammers are currently five points from safety but have won their last two league games against Tottenham and Sunderland.
Traore could make his West Ham debut this weekend when his new club travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday evening.
Chelsea have also found strong form under new manager Liam Rosenior, winning their last three games in all competitions.
