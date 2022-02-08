Adidas ‘investigating’ video showing Kurt Zouma kicking cat

Adidas have launched an “internal investigation” after a video emerged online of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping his cat.

Zouma is seen in the disturbing clip dropping, kicking and slapping the animal, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old centre-back then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

In a statement, Adidas, who are Zouma’s kit supplier, said: “We are aware of a deeply upsetting video circulating online. No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse, and we are investigating the incident internally.”

Zouma is not expected to feature in West Ham’s match tonight against Watford, with his club releasing a strongly worded statement condemning his actions on Monday.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the club said. “We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Zouma released his own statement on Tuesday saying he was “deeply sorry” for his actions and claimed it was “an isolated incident”.

“I want to apologise for my actions,” he said. “There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”