Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

The deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34m

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 24 June 2022 07:12
<p>Robert Lewandowski is one name linked with Barcelona </p>

Robert Lewandowski is one name linked with Barcelona

(PA Archive)

What the papers say

After months of anticipation, it is believed Barcelona have finally made an offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million, with the 33-year-old reported to be confident that the offer will be accepted.

Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

The paper also reports France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is ready to call time on his tenure at Juventus. The 27-year-old has made it clear to club bosses that he intends to quit the Italian club in the summer window, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Netherlands (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Chelsea have set their sights on Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Sun. Citing Sky Sports in Italy, the Blues view the 22-year-old as an ideal fill-in for the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but would need to negotiate down his £103million release clause.

The Metro says Lyon intend to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, who is a target of Manchester United.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 37-year-old is concerned about the direction of Manchester United and is considering quitting Old Trafford, reports Portuguese outlet Record.

Christian Eriksen: Meanwhile, Sky Sports says the Denmark midfielder is weighing up whether to join the Red Devils.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in