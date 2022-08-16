Adrien Rabiot: Manchester United end interest in Juventus midfielder over wage demands
The Red Devils continue the search for new recruits after a dismal start to the new campaign
Manchester United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot is now considered all but over due to the Juventus midfielder’s wage demands.
United agreed a fee for Rabiot last week but have not agree personal terms in negotiations with his agent and mother Veronique.
The 27-year-old had emerged as a surprise target amid United’s summer long chase of Frenkie de Jong.
John Murtough, United’s football director, travelled to Turin last week in the hope of concluding negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives.
Yet after a difference in valuation on wages, United’s attempts to reinforce their midfield are set to extend into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.
It is now considered highly unlikely that Rabiot joins Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen as summer arrivals.
Erik ten Hag is eager to add new signings to his squad after a desperately poor start to the season, which has left United bottom of the Premier League table after losing both of their opening games.
A defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend was followed up by a four-goal thrashing by Brentford, with United’s next game against last season’s Champions League and Premier League runners-up Liverpool - who have themselves suffered a stuttering start.
The transfer deadline this year falls on 1 September.
