Is Egypt vs Sudan on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

All you need to know ahead the day’s games

Sports Staff
Wednesday 19 January 2022 07:06
Comments
AFCON 2022: 1-1 tie puts Cameroon on top, leaves Cape Verde in doubt

Egypt face Sudan with a place in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on the line in the final round of fixtures in Group D today.

In the other match of the day, Nigeria will look to seal top spot and maintain their 100 percent record against Guinea-Bissau.

Egypt and star forward Mohamed Salah come into the match second in the table following defeat to Nigeria and a win over Guinea-Bissau on their last outing.

They will have to beat Sudan to be assured of second spot, although they could still qualify as runners-up with a draw if Nigeria defeat Guinea-Bissau, who drew with Sudan in their opening fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s games.

Recommended

When is the match?

Egypt vs Sudan kicks off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.

All the day’s fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau - 7pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Egypt vs Sudan - 7pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Mix)

Odds

Egypt 1/4

Draw 5/1

Guinea-Bissau 18/1

Latest odds to win AFCON

Algeria 5/1

Senegal 5/1

Cameroon 6/1

Nigeria 6/1

Morocco 6/1

Ivory Coast 7/1

Recommended

Mali 12/1

Egypt 12/1

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in