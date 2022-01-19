Is Egypt vs Sudan on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture
All you need to know ahead the day’s games
Egypt face Sudan with a place in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on the line in the final round of fixtures in Group D today.
In the other match of the day, Nigeria will look to seal top spot and maintain their 100 percent record against Guinea-Bissau.
Egypt and star forward Mohamed Salah come into the match second in the table following defeat to Nigeria and a win over Guinea-Bissau on their last outing.
They will have to beat Sudan to be assured of second spot, although they could still qualify as runners-up with a draw if Nigeria defeat Guinea-Bissau, who drew with Sudan in their opening fixture.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s games.
When is the match?
Egypt vs Sudan kicks off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.
Where can I watch it?
This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.
All the day’s fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Today’s full list of AFCON games
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau - 7pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Premier League)
Egypt vs Sudan - 7pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Mix)
Odds
Egypt 1/4
Draw 5/1
Guinea-Bissau 18/1
Latest odds to win AFCON
Algeria 5/1
Senegal 5/1
Cameroon 6/1
Nigeria 6/1
Morocco 6/1
Ivory Coast 7/1
Mali 12/1
Egypt 12/1
