Hakim Ziyech fired Morocco into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations as Group F winners after a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

The Chelsea midfielder, currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, scored the game’s only goal at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro with an emphatic finish seven minutes before the break.

That was enough to clinch the three points and top place with DR Congo claiming runners-up spot following a 0-0 draw with Tanzania, meaning Zambia’s involvement is over.

In a tight start to the game, Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi and Zambia striker Patson Daka both took aim, but could not hit the target, and genuine chances were few and far between despite enterprising play from both sides.

Sofiane Boufal twice and Azzedine Ounahi were similarly inaccurate as the beaten World Cup semi-finalists attempted to impose themselves as the half wore on.

Kennedy Musonda tested Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou’s concentration with a 30th-minute strike from distance, but it took a vital touch from defender Frankie Musonda at the other end seconds later to prevent Ismael Saibari from reaching skipper Ziyech’s cross in front of goal.

Zambia were fortunate not to concede 10 minutes before the break when defender Nayef Aguerd headed wide from Ziyech’s cross, but the 30-year-old rammed home the opener within three minutes after keeper Lawrence Mulenga had spilled a low cross.

Mulenga parried Ayoub El Kaabi’s header as Morocco looked to kill the game off, but they headed for the dressing room just a single goal to the good.

Half-time substitute Amine Adli twice forced saves as Walid Regragui’s men continued their search for a second goal after the break, although Lameck Banda came close to an equaliser with 59 minutes gone.

Zambia redoubled their efforts as Morocco tired with Lubambo Musonda shooting just too high and Emmanuel Banda forcing a save with substitute Fashion Sakala causing problems, but there was no way back.

Elsewhere in the group, the Democratic Republic of Congo have set up a last-16 clash with record seven-time winners Egypt after playing to a 0-0 draw with Tanzania in their final Group F fixture on Wednesday.

The Congolese finish second in the pool with three points following a trio of draws and advance along with group winners Morocco, who take on South Africa in the next round.

It was a game of very few chances for the 12,847 crowd at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium but they could at least celebrate that Ivory Coast had secured a place in the last-16 as one of the best third-place finishers.

DR Congo are seeking a first continental title since the last of their two previous triumphs in 1974, while Tanzania still await their first win at a Cup of Nations finals and finish bottom of their pool with two points. DR Congo will travel to San Pedro to face Egypt on Sunday having not beaten the Pharaohs since a 3-2 semi-final victory on their way to lifting the title 50 years ago.

They will have to sharpen up in attack as it was another limp display in front of goal against the Tanzanians, who themselves offered virtually nothing going forward and did not manage a shot on target through the 90 minutes.

DR Congo forward Fiston Mayele saw his thunderous shot in the first half saved by goalkepeer Aishi Manula, while team mate Meschack Elia blazed over when the loose ball fell to him in the box.

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa forced an excellent finger-tip save from Manual and then fizzed another shot just over the top from 18-yards as the Congolese pushed for a goal late on, one that never materialised.

Earlier, both Group E matches finished goalless, meaning Mali finish top ahead of South Africa, with Namibia also through in third and Tunisia exiting bottom.

Round of 16 draw

Nigeria vs Cameroon

Angola vs Namibia

Cape Verde vs Mauritania

Morocco vs South Africa

Mali vs Burkina Faso

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

Egypt vs DR Congo

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea