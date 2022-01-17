Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon top group despite being held by Cape Verde

Cameroon conceded a second-half goal to the Cape Verde Islands as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the hosts still finished top of Group A in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Cameroon in the lead in the 39th minute before half-time substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute.

Rodrigues' audacious back flick ensured Cape Verde finished with four points in third place in the standings. They are likely to advance as one of four best third placed finishers.

Aboubakar fired home a left footed shot after a botched clearance from the Cape Verdians, adding to a double scored in each of the opening two matches.

But Cameroon were unable to end the group phase with three victories, which had been their ambition.

“It was difficult opponent who made things tough for us,” Aboubakar told reporters. “It was difficult to win although we wanted to finish with a 100 percent record. But we must not be negative about it because we are through.”

Aboubakar also missed a chance from close range in the second half, but overall Cameroon had limited chances in the match at the Olembe Stadium.

Burkina Faso secured their place in the knockout stage after Cyrille Bayala’s first-half goal helped them to an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Ethiopia and second place at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam.

Ethiopia pulled a goal back to claim their first point of the tournament (AFP via Getty Images)

Bayala netted midway through the opening period but his goal was cancelled out by an 82nd penalty by Ethiopia striker Getaneh Kebede that earned his side their only point of the tournament.

Ethiopia are eliminated but will be pleased with a much better defensive performance, while 2013 finalists Burkina Faso have a lot to improve if they are to go deep in the tournament.

Burkina will face the runners-up in Group C in the next stage, which will be either Morocco, Gabon or Ghana, though most likely one of the latter two.