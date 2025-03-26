Former Premier League manager Aidy Boothroyd reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Premier League and England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 54-year-old, who led Watford to Championship play-off glory in 2006, shared that he received the diagnosis three years ago during a routine health assessment by the League Manager's Association (LMA).

He has continued to manage in the time since being diagnosed, most recently taking charge of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur for the 2022/23 season.

"The news came as a massive shock to me," said Boothroyd in a statement to the LMA.

"It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people.

"Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever, I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson's.

"I am ready to start the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank the LMA and Parkinson's UK for their support."

Boothroyd is most famed for his spell at Watford during 2005 and 2008, taking charge of their foray to the Premier League in 2006/07, a season which also saw them reach the FA Cup semi-final.

He also worked within the England setup for a number of the country’s youth teams, notably leading the England U21s to Toulon Tournament success in 2018.

The ex-defender, who bounced around the Football League during his playing days at the likes of Mansfield Town, Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United, also enjoyed managerial stints at Colchester United, Coventry City and Northampton Town.

"Aidy has displayed incredible positivity, resolve and determination since his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago,” LMA CEO Richard Bevan said.

“His passion for football and people drives him on and he continues to play an active role in the LMA, as an almost ever-present senior member at our events and educational sessions.

Aidy Boothroyd led Watford to Championship play-off glory in 2006 ( Getty Images )

"We care deeply for all our members, and Aidy's attitude since his diagnosis has been an inspiration to our entire team as we continue to support him and his family throughout this unexpected and challenging time."

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain and the nervous system.

Affecting nearly 10million people worldwide and over 150,000 in the UK alone, there is no cure or treatment to slow or stop the disease.

Parkinson's UK CEO Caroline Rassell added: "Everyone at Parkinson's UK, sends Aidy Boothroyd our best wishes and thanks him for raising awareness of Parkinson's by publicly sharing his diagnosis.

"With more than 40 symptoms, Parkinson's is unpredictable and undoubtedly introduces new challenges, but with the right support and staying active for 2.5 hours a week people can take control of their lives.

"Aidy is now part of a community of 153,000 people in the UK who live with Parkinson's along with the millions of loved ones who support them. We are here to support them all.

"A public Parkinson's diagnosis often encourages people to think about their own health and we would encourage anyone concerned about symptoms to speak to their GP, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the Parkinson's UK confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303."