Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles involved in serious traffic accident as car overturns on motorway

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles was involved in a serious traffic accident on Wednesday after his car overturned in a motorway incident.

The 23-year-old was unhurt in the crash and is at home, an Arsenal spokesperson confirmed. The occurred near Enfield, north London on the M25.

Metropolitan Police confirmed two cars were involved in the collision, while images on social media showed Maitland-Niles’s car lying on its side on the road.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and made 15 appearances for the Baggies as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Maitland-Niles, who has been with Arsenal since coming through the club’s youth academy, made five appearances for England last season after making his international debut September 2020, but he did not make Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020.