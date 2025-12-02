Aitana Bonmati set to be out for season after undergoing surgery on broken leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati will face a race against time to return to action before the end of the season after undergoing surgery on a broken leg.

The Barcelona and Spain midfielder fell awkwardly during a session on Sunday and tests revealed she had a fractured fibula.

The injury ruled her out of Spain's Nations League final second leg at home to Germany, a huge blow for the reigning world champions with the tie still on a knife-edge.

Bonmati took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to reveal that her surgery was successful and with the 27-year-old now set to be sidelined for five months, she saw the positive side of having the chance to take a break.

“Surgery went well (and) now it's time to regenerate physically and mentally,” she wrote. “Elite football pushes you to the limit in every aspect and there are factors that were currently preventing me from enjoying the profession and the day-to-day.

"Honestly (I) felt like it was a time to put the brakes on and actually thought about it but didn't and life just stopped at a halt. With this lesson I face what comes convinced that it will be a learning experience.

“I want to thank the doctors, the medical services and the Hospital of Barcelona, as well as all the people who are supporting me.”

Barcelona confirmed the expected timeframe of Bonmati’s recovery, which would all but definitely keep her out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona’s last league game takes place on 31 May, with the Women’s Champions League final scheduled for the previous weekend.

Aitana Bonmati won her third Ballon d’Or this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

Holders Spain host Germany on Tuesday after the first game finished goalless.

Bonmati played 77 minutes of the first leg in Kaiserslautern but will now play no part in the deciding clash at the Estadio Metropolitano.

She became the first player to win the women's Ballon d'Or three times this year after achieving a domestic treble with the Blaugrana and firing Spain to the Euro 2025 final, which they lost to the Lionesses.