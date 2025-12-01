Aitana Bonmati breaks leg in training as Spain dealt huge blow ahead of Nations League decider
Spain will be without the three-time Ballon d’Or winner for their Nations League final second leg against Germany
Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati has suffered a broken leg in training and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Barcelona midfielder fell awkwardly during a session on Sunday and tests have revealed a fractured fibula.
She has been ruled out of Spain's Nations League final second leg at home to Germany, a huge blow for the reigning world champions with the tie still on a knife-edge.
"Aitana Bonmati finished the morning session at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas in pain after a bad landing in an accidental action," said a Spanish Football Federation statement.
"Following tests carried out by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Sunday, November 30, she has been diagnosed with a fracture in her left fibula.
"The player will return to Barcelona and rejoin her club to begin her recovery period."
Holders Spain host Germany on Tuesday after the first game finished goalless.
Bonmati played 77 minutes of the first leg in Kaiserslautern but will now play no part in the deciding clash at the Estadio Metropolitano.
She will return to Barcelona to begin her rehabilitation, with the Spanish league leaders now tasked with keeping up the pace without their star player.
Bonmati became the first player to win the women's Ballon d'Or three times this year after achieving a domestic treble with the Blaugrana and firing Spain to the Euro 2025 final, which they lost to the Lionesses.
Additional reporting from PA
