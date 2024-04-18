Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aitana Bonmati insisted things “have not changed” for women’s footballers in Spain, despite the public attention on issues in the aftermath of Spain’s 2023 Women’s World Cup victory.

Jenni Hormoso, who was kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales at the final in Sydney, and has since filed a legal complaint against the former Spanish football federation president. She then went on to lead the fight against sexism in football in the country, and led to the departure of former head coach Jorge Vilda.

Bonmati revealed to BBC Sport, that in addition to the well-documented problems at national level, the same issues extend into the domestic set up.

"There is not anything that has changed," said the Ballon d’Or winner.

"I would like to say that everything has changed and the World Cup gave us more things - but I cannot say that. I compare [it to] when England won the Euros - everything changed.

"But we won the World Cup which I think is bigger than winning the Euros and no, it never changed, especially in the league. We are having the same problems as always. We have a lot of problems."

The issues surrounding the Spain women’s team have at least been documented, from the players boycotting the team in the year of the World Cup as well as the court cases and high-profile sackings as a result of the events after the final.

Rubiales is due to go on trial for his non-consensual kiss, although he has consistently denied any wrongdoing in that case.

A number of Spanish players have made the move over to England, to play in the fully professional Women’s Super League over the last few years.

"First of all I think the people are thinking of playing in England because you in England are doing things so well. You treat women’s football good. You give power to the players and to the league," Bonmati added.

"For example, here in Spain, I cannot say the same. I see also that the league in England is competitive and every year they are putting more money into it to develop it. They are making the league more attractive.”