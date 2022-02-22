Ajax have reached a £6.25m settlement with the family of former midfielder Abdelhak Nouri who suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care.

Nouri had a cardiac arrest during a pre-season match against Werder Bremen in 2017. He was revived and rushed to hospital but was left with brain damage and the club admitted wrongdoing. They said the beginning of his treatment was inadequate and admitted liability.

“We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that’s how we feel here at Ajax too,” Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar said in a statement.

“We greatly appreciate the way the family takes care of Abdelhak day and night with a lot of love and attention.

“When I visit him, I am always welcomed with open arms by the family. That also applies to other Ajax colleagues and we appreciate that enormously.”

The midfielder had made his debut for the side in the 2016/17 season and had a promising future. Ajax continued to pay his wages until they formally cancelled his contract in 2020.