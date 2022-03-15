Ajax host Benfica on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with the score locked at 2-2 after the first fixture in Portugal.

On that occasion Sebastien Haller managed to score at both ends, first an own goal before netting at the right end just minutes later - but Ajax gave up the lead twice and they’ll need to be more ruthless, or a lot better defensively, to reach the quarters.

It’s only three years since the Dutch club were within a couple of minutes of the final, eventually losing out to Spurs, while for Benfica it’s 60 years and counting since their last triumph in the European Cup.

Ajax also remain on course for domestic success and another Eredivisie title win, while Benfica are a distant third in their own top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Ajax vs Benfica?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March 2022 in Amsterdam.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Both Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelenburg are out for the hosts, so Andre Onana will be in goal despite his impending departure from the club. Sean Klaiber is also out; Jurrien Timber should return to the team.

Benfica are missing Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Verissimo and forward Haris Seferovic. Nicolas Otamendi should return after missing the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

AJX - Onana, Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Gravenberch, Antony, Berghuis, Tadic, Haller

BEN - Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Rafa, Taarabt, Weigl, Everton, Ramos, Nunez

Odds

Ajax 5/12

Draw 9/2

Benfica 7/1

Prediction

The Dutch side to have enough attacking firepower to breach their Portuguese visitors, even if their own back line is not in top form of late. Ajax 2-1 Benfica (agg 4-3).