Al-Ettifaq extend Steven Gerrard’s managerial contract

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq have extended Steven Gerrard’s managerial contract until 2027.

The former Liverpool captain was initially appointed on a two-year deal in July 2023, but has been rewarded with a further two-year extension, and an offer to renew in 2027.

The 43-year-old said: “This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment,

“We knew at the beginning this was a big job and a challenging job. We had to put in place new infrastructure like building a new training ground in phases and building a new stadium. But a lot has been achieved.”

The news comes just after flagship Al-Ettifaq signing Jordan Henderson returned to Europe and signed for Ajax after just six months in the Middle East.

Henderson was one of Gerrard’s key signings, he joined from Liverpool for £12m on a three-year contract worth a reported £350,000 a week, but has already returned to a more familiar football landscape.

It has not been the most straightforward season for Al-Ettifaq, despite an injection of money and the development of new facilities, they have an average crowd of just 6,246 for home matches including one match where a reported 696 people showed up to watch.

The club went into the winter break in eighth place in the table, 28 points behind top-placed Al-Hilal.

Gerrard’s arrival at the club was at the same time as they appointed a new club president, Samer Al Misehal, and he said on the extension: “As a club we know where we want to go and we know we want Steven to lead us on the journey ahead.

“There are no shortcuts to success and Steven’s personal work ethic, his leadership qualities and his commitment to the project has shown everyone at the club just what it will take to compete at the highest level.

“We have a proud history and I believe we are now on the right path to return to former glories. We just have to keep going step by step.

“Steven will be given time and resources to continue on this journey and build something special.”