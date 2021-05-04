Former Republic of Ireland international Alan McLoughlin has died at the age of 54 following a battle with kidney cancer.

The Manchester-born midfielder retired in 2003 from a playing career that included spells at Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Southampton.

McLoughlin also represented Wigan Athletic, Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers – where he ended his career – and spent loan stints at Aston Villa and Torquay.

He started his career at Manchester United but never stepped out for the first team.

Most recently, McLoughlin worked for Swindon Town’s academy.

Last month, McLoughlin announced he was suffering from renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. He added that he was set to begin radiotherapy treatment.

McLoughlin was capped 42 times for the Republic of Ireland, representing the national team from 1990 until 1999 – the majority of that time spent under Jack Charlton.