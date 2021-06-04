Alan Miller, a former goalkeeper for West Brom and Arsenal, has died at the age of 51.

West Bromwich Albion confirmed the death of their former player late on Thursday, saying they are “desperately saddened”.

“We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Alan Miller,” the club said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Miller’s former Arsenal teammate Lee Dixon said he was “devastated” to hear the news. "He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend," he said.

The cause of Miller’s death has not yet been disclosed.

As well as West Brom and Arsenal, the Englishman played for Middlesbrough and Blackburn during his 15-year professional career starting in 1988.

After beginning his career with the Gunners as a schoolboy, he won the FA Youth Cup four years later.

Miller then joined Arsenal as a senior player, making an appearance as a substitute against Leeds United at Elland Road.

He was also part of the squad when the club won the FA Cup and League Cup in 1993, and a year later the European Cup Winners Cup.

He played at West Brom from 1997-2000 before joining Blackburn Rovers. He was part of the squad that won the League Cup in 2002.

Miller represented other clubs on a host of loan deals, including Plymouth, West Brom again and Birmingham before joining Middlesbrough around 1994.

He also spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town, Grimsby Town, Bristol City, Coventry City and St Johnstone.

After retiring in 2003, Miller move to Spain and then Norfolk where he ran a pub and a restaurant in partnership.

He said in a 2014 interview: "I could have gone into coaching, but it’s so insecure.

"As a player I’d been from London to the North East, to the Midlands, to Lancashire. I felt I needed a stable base. I’ve now found that on the north Norfolk coastline – it’s the perfect place for me and I’m doing something I really do enjoy."