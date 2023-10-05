Alan Shearer leads tributes after Newcastle’s Champions League demolition job

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Record goalscorer Alan Shearer led the tributes to Newcastle’s latest European generation after witnessing their Champions League demolition of Paris St Germain.

The former Magpies skipper, who scored 206 goals during a glittering 10-year stay with his hometown club, was in the crowd at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening as they took the French champions apart to go top of Group F.

Shearer, the last man to score for the Magpies in the competition in 2003 before Miguel Almiron set them on their way against PSG, said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “As days and nights go that’s a f——— Belta. Hangover coming!!! What a performance man.”

Former team-mate Rob Lee was slightly more measured, posting “What an atmosphere!! What a result”, while Shay Given, who played alongside Shearer against Barcelona in the final game of Newcastle’s last Champions League campaign in March 2003, added: “Did that really happen?? WOW what a night.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton, who spent four years with the Magpies, made an astute half-time prediction on X when he wrote: “PSG are playing uphill 2nd half. (Metaphorically and proverbially). @NUFC downhill to the Gallowgate. The Toon might give these a right pumping here, especially if these front players for PSG don’t track back.”

Former England captain and TV pundit Gary Lineker tweeted during the game, “What a performance this is from @NUFC”, while Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards shared in defender Dan Burn’s delight after the final whistle, joining him in a celebratory dance.

Carragher wrote: “What a night #NEWPSG. Only way to celebrate is to have a drink or a dance. Big Dan has got the moves.”

Burn, who scored the Magpies’ second goal, was singled out for praise by another presenter, Jake Humphrey, who highlighted the defender’s journey in football.

He posted on X: “2013: League One with Yeovil 2023: Champions League with Newcastle. What a story. What a night.”

Newcastle’s players were also quick to take to social media as they celebrated a famous night for the club.

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said on Instagram: “One night to remember forever! Very proud of the team! We have the best fans in the world! We keep going. Unbelievable performance for everyone.”

Fabian Schar, whose late strike wrapped up the win, said on X, “No words for that night”, while Sean Longstaff, scorer of the third, said: “A night we’ll never forget! Champions League football is back at St. James’ Park.”

Kieran Trippier and his defensive colleagues did a sterling job to keep Kylian Mbappe at bay, much to the disappointment of his son Jacob, a huge fan of the France superstar, although his consolation was to receive the frontman’s shirt.

Trippier posted a photograph of the youngster wearing the shirt on Instagram accompanied by the caption, “Good morning”.