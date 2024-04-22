Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

On this day in 2006: Alan Shearer announces retirement from football

The former England captain confirmed that his career had been brought to a close at the age of 35.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 April 2024 06:00
Alan Shearer’s career was ended by a knee injury (John Giles/PA)
Alan Shearer’s career was ended by a knee injury (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

Newcastle striker Alan Shearer announced his retirement from football on this day in 2006.

The former England captain confirmed that his career had been brought to a close at the age of 35 after sustaining a knee injury in the Wear-Tyne derby the previous week.

In what turned out to be his final game for the Magpies, Shearer scored a penalty as his side went on to win 4-1 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

However, he was forced to call time on his playing days after tearing his medial ligament in a challenge with Julio Arca.

News of his retirement came as Newcastle faced West Brom in their efforts to secure European football.

A huge banner was displayed in an act of appreciation at the Gallowgate End of St James’ Park, showing Shearer in his famous goal celebration pose with the message: “Thanks for 10 great years.”

With their talisman sidelined, goals from Nolberto Solano and Shola Ameobi kicked off the post-Shearer era as the Magpies beat the Baggies 3-0 in front of 52,272 fans.

The crowd were sparked into full voice 15 minutes from time when Shearer briefly poked his head out of the dugout.

Shearer arrived back to his native Tyneside in 1996 after transferring from Blackburn, and went on to score 206 goals in his 10 years at Newcastle.

He is regarded as the greatest Premier League striker, scoring a record 260 goals, and won three Golden Boots during his career.

