‘Typical Tottenham’: Alan Shearer unimpressed after Spurs crash out of FA Cup

Alan Shearer has described Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough as “typical Tottenham” after Antonio Conte’s side were beaten in extra-time in the fifth round tie.

Substitute Josh Coburn pounced soon after half-time in the extra 30 minutes to seal the home side’s progression to the quarter-finals.

Having beaten Leeds so convincingly in the Premier League on Saturday, it was another set-back for Spurs, who continue to struggle to put together consistent performances even after the arrival of Conte.

Shearer believes the victory for Chris Wilder’s side was more than merited.

“This was no fluke,’ Shearer said on the BBC. “Spurs were so flaky - typical Tottenham.

“[Middlesbrough] were the better team from start to finish. They were first to every tackle, they created chances, and had more energy.

“Certainly in extra-time, they made the better substitutions and Chris Wilder can be extremely proud of what his team has achieved tonight.

“What a night for Middlesbrough and their fans, he (Wilder) was up for it, the players were up for it, it’s a shame the Tottenham players weren’t up for it. Typical Tottenham, Middlesbrough thoroughly deserved to be in the quarter-finals.”

The draw for the last eight will be made on Thursday evening before Boreham Wood take on Everton at Goodison Park.

Middlesbrough have now beaten Manchester United and Spurs in consecutive cup rounds, and currently sit eighth in the Championship, two points off the play-off places, after improved form after the arrival of Wilder in November.

Tottenham, however, are still finding their way under Conte, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese manager’s short tenure in charge of the club.

It is a third season in a row that they have exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage.

“This is massively disappointing from a Tottenham point of view,” said former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe, also appearing on the BBC.

“No disrespect to Middlesbrough, you expect Tottenham to come here and dominate. Middlesbrough played with urgency and got stronger and stronger. Their younger players came on and made an impact.”