Albania striker Mirlind Daku has been banned for two matches after leading fan chants with a megaphone at Euro 2024.

In the aftermath of Albania’s match, Daku led fans in a chorus of “f*** Macedonia and f*** Serbs”.

Daku represented Kosavo before switching to Albania last year and will miss his side’s final Group B match against Spain on Monday, and a last-16 tie should his nation reach the knockout stages.

His switch from Kosavo to Albania was not expected, but he had only played friendly matches for the country and still continues to represent Kosavao, including with previous goal celebrations.

The Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) was also punished over chants reportedly including supporters yelling “kill the Serb”.

The general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, Jovan Subatovic threatened to quit the European Championship unless Uefa took action against both Albania and Croatia over the chants aimed at his country’s football team.

The Rubin Kazan forward apologised for his actions on Friday on social media, but Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body said he was suspended for: “Failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute.”

Albania were also fined 2,500 euros for their fans lighting fireworks, 20,000 euros for a pitch invasion and 25,000 euros for “transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event”. Croatia were also fined 10,500 euros for fans throwing fireworks and 17,500 euros for lighting fireworks.

An Albanian journalist also had his accreditation for the tournament taken away from him after directing an “eagle” sign towards the Serbia fans during England’s first match of the tournament.