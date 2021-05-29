King’s Lynn close out National League campaign with eight-goal Aldershot draw

King’s Lynn and Aldershot wrapped up their Vanarama National League campaigns with an entertaining 4-4 draw.

Toby Edser gave the Aldershot a 20th-minute lead with a low shot following Lewis Kinsella’s cross and it was 2-0 eight minutes before the interval when Chike Kandi won the ball and calmly finished.

Michael Gash brought the hosts back into the contest in his final appearance for the club when he scored with a chip two minutes before half-time – and it was 2-2 in the 57th minute when Simeon Jackson scored a penalty.

Kodi Lyons-Foster restored the Shots’ lead six minutes later, only for Jackson to level the scores with a powerful shot within three minutes.

Lyons-Foster rose highest to head home another Kinsella cross with 16 minutes remaining, only for Tai Fleming to level in the third minute of stoppage time.