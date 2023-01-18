Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to Alejandro Garnacho, with talks proceeding positively.

The club have set out a heavily-incentivised deal with a lower initial base salary, that is designed to both reward the player's status but also not give young players too much too soon, regardless of their talent.

Garnacho had previously rejected an offer worth £20,000 a week and it is understood that has been significantly improved on but with the contract weighted towards development and on-pitch performance.

The 18-year-old revelation is also set to feature heavily in the first team, having already made a considerable impact in the last few months.

It is anticipated he will be called up to the Argentina squad for their March friendlies, with Lionel Scaloni as much of an admirer as Erik ten Hag. The World Cup-winning coach considered calling Garnacho up for Qatar, but didn't feel he could drop one of the players that contributed to Argentina's fine form.

Garnacho's current contract runs out in summer 2024, albeit with an option to extend for a year, and it is understood to be £7,000 a week.

United are naturally conscious of how this is low for someone of his talent, but negotiations have centred on the right type of development for players of his potential and how better money will inevitably follow improved performance.