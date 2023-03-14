Man Utd starlet Alejandro Garnacho to miss out on Argentina debut through injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alejandro Garnacho is set to be out for several weeks after the Manchester United winger’s ankle injury has proved worse than initially expected.

The 18-year-old will also be denied an Argentina debut after he was hurt in a challenge with Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters in Sunday’s 0-0 draw.

Although Garnacho left Old Trafford on crutches, manager Erik ten Hag said then he thought it was “not too bad” but while United are waiting for an exact diagnosis, Garnacho issued an update and said he was disappointed to be sidelined at a pivotal period.

He will sit out United’s Europa League tie with Real Betis on Thursday and their FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Sunday, while he seems likely to miss the April matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

Argentina face Panama and Curacao this month in their first internationals since winning the World Cup and the uncapped Garnacho, who was born in Madrid and also qualifies to play for Spain, had been named in manager Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Garnacho wrote on Instagram: “It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my teammates of the Argentinian national team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.”

The 18-year-old has scored four goals in 29 games for United this season. His absence comes at a time when United are without the suspended Casemiro for their next four domestic games and the injured Christian Eriksen for some of the rest of the season, while striker Anthony Martial remains out.