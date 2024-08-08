Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag presented Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez with awards following their return to training after winning the Copa America with Argentina.

Ten Hag was keen to express the importance of a “winning mentality” at Old Trafford, a stark message after a poor Premier League season that ended with a burst of life and an FA Cup final triumph over neighbours Manchester City:

"I want to bring Licha and Garna forward because here at United, we need players with that winning mentality and they know how to win," said Ten Hag in the club’s video. "Also, we want to get some accreditation for a big moment and what they achieved with their country at the Copa America."

Garnacho was a rare bright spark for United last season, enjoying a breakout campaign in which he accumulated eight goals and four assists across 33 starts and nine substitute appearances. His stunning overhead kick against Everton in November was named the Premier League Goal of the Season and is among the favourites for the Puskas Award in January 2025.

The speedy winger actually trained with the senior Argentina squad before making his full United debut in April 2022. He made one appearance at this year’s Copa America that saw Lionel Scaloni’s side successfully follow up their World Cup triumph after Lautaro Martinez’s winner in the final against Colombia.

Lisandro Martinez started five of Argentina’s matches at the tournament after an injury-hit season with United saw him make just 12 appearances across all competitions. He scored the vital opener in the 1-1 quarter-final draw with Ecuador, a game La Albiceleste went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Erik ten Hag celebrates with Lisandro Martinez (right) at the final whistle (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

The former Ajax defender is considered a key building block in Ten Hag’s plan, especially after a continually rotating defence conceded a staggering 58 goals in the Premier League last season; seven more than an Everton side that flirted with relegation for much of the year.

United showed a marked improvement in the two games Martinez was fit for at the back end of the campaign; his aggression and distribution significantly impacting wins against Brighton and Man City.

Ten Hag’s plans to partner his bullish defender with new signing Leny Yoro took a hit when the new signing suffered a metatarsal injury in preseason, with United fans now having to wait approximately three months to see the pair play together.