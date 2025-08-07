Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United want £50million for Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old’s future has appeared to be away from Old Trafford since the winger, like his brother Roberto on Instagram, expressed frustration at starting May’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham on the bench.

United boss Ruben Amorim reportedly told Garnacho in the days after the defeat in Bilbao that he will be allowed to leave and the Argentina international has spent pre-season training away from the first-team.

Chelsea were linked with a move in January and are thought to have been in dialogue this summer, with the Red Devils understood to be seeking a £50m fee for the academy graduate.

Garnacho was omitted from United’s pre-season tour to the United States, where head coach Amorim said last week: “You can see he’s a really talented boy.

“Sometimes things don’t work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is, but it’s clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership. I can understand that. It’s not a problem.

“Sometimes (as a player) you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge.”

Garnacho joined from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and starred in United’s 2022 FA Youth Cup win, before scoring in the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City two years later. He has scored 26 goals in 144 first-team appearances.