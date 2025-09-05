Alessia Russo signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alessia Russo has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the club have announced.

The England international arrived in north London in July 2023 and has since gone on to score 36 goals in 72 appearances.

Russo helped the Gunners lift the League Cup in 2024 and was part of their Champions League-winning campaign last season, where she bagged a dramatic double in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid before scoring against Lyon in the semi-final.

An impressive campaign last year saw the 26-year-old score 20 goals in 41 appearances and 12 of those came in the Women's Super League, where she shared the Golden Boot with Manchester City's Khadija Shaw.

Following last season's Champions League win and second-placed WSL finish with Arsenal, Russo was crowned a European champion with England for a second time following their Euro 2025 triumph in Switzerland over the summer.

Russo has since been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or and ahead of Arsenal's WSL opener against London City Lionesses on Saturday, the striker expressed her delight at signing a new deal.

“Arsenal feels like home. This is such a special club and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago,” she said.

“Playing for Arsenal is an honour and has pushed me to develop and grow as a player, and I feel empowered with this badge on my chest.

open image in gallery Russo was part of the England squad that successfully defended their Euros title this summer ( The FA via Getty Images )

“I'm so proud of everything we've achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward.

“But I'm still so hungry for more success, and I know that's shared by everyone here at the club. I can't wait to get started this season, starting with this Saturday at Emirates Stadium.”

Head coach Renee Slegers added: “Alessia is a really important part of our group and I'm so pleased that she has signed a new deal here.

“As a striker, Alessia's goals often take the spotlight - but she brings so much more to our group.

“She's a selfless player, working so hard for the team, and she also contributes so much to our team culture. I'm looking forward to striving for more together.”

PA