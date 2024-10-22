Alessia Russo named England Women’s Player of the Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alessia Russo has been named England women’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season after a vote from the fans.

The Arsenal forward started 11 England games and scored six goals for the Lionesses in a year which saw the team secure their place at next summer’s Euros in Switzerland where they will defend their title.

Russo won the most votes for the award, which were cast by fans and supporters, beating out Chelsea duo Lauren James and Lucy Bronze who finished second and third respectively.

The striker now has 42 England caps to her name with 20 goals in her international career. She will no doubt play a big role in the Lionesses’ attempt to win back-to-back European titles.

England only lost once during their qualifying campaign in a 2-1 defeat to France at St. James’ Park back in May. They went on to beat the French by the same scoreline a month later with Russo netting the decisive goal before half-time.

The 25-year-old has featured seven time for Arsenal this season scoring one goal and making one assist. She recorded 12 goals in 22 appearances in her debut season for the Gunners having made the switch from Manchester United.

Former Man Utd teammate, Mary Earps, won last year’s award thanks to her superb performances which enabled England to reach the World Cup final.

The Lionesses face Germany at Wembley in their next game on Friday which will be the first team the two teams have met since the Euro 2022 final.

Sarina Wiegman’s side also face South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday 29 October in Coventry.