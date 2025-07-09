Lauren James scores twice as England rise to pressure by thumping Netherlands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren James’ double helped England secure a resounding 4-0 victory over the Netherlands in Zurich to keep their European Championship title defence alive.

Defeat to France in the tournament opener had all-but ensured the Lionesses would need three points to avoid crashing out at the group stage and, with Prince William in attendance at the Stadion Letzigrund, James got them off to a great start with a stunning 22nd-minute opener.

Alessia Russo earned the assist and added another when Georgia Stanway doubled England’s lead in first-half stoppage time before James made it three on the hour.

Ella Toone, the lone fresh face in Sarina Wiegman’s starting XI, got on the scoresheet seven minutes later with a fourth, ensuring England – who will finish the group stage against tournament newcomers Wales – are now in prime position to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals.

Toone started in place of Beth Mead, who was on the bench, while James was moved out wide.

There was also a swap in the Lionesses back line, with Alex Greenwood starting at left-back and Jess Carter moved into a central role.

It was a lively start from England, particularly for Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, who a had pair of crosses nodded off-target by James.

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton proved instrumental in their opener with a brilliant long pass for Russo, who skipped in between two orange shirts before collecting the ball just outside the penalty area.

Russo then worked it to James, who patiently wove her way along the edge of the 18-yard box before unleashing a marvellous top-corner strike past the helpless Daphne van Domselaar.

The Lionesses remained on the front foot late in the half, their intensity paying off after Greenwood won a free kick in added time. It was taken by James and nodded clear only as far as Russo, who stuck a leg out to direct it into the path of Stanway.

The Bayern Munich midfielder doubled England’s advantage with a brilliant low effort through a crowded area, which took a deflection off a Dutch foot before going in.

Russo had the ball in the back of the net moments after the break but for the second time in as many matches had it chalked off after a VAR check before Carter blocked a Victoria Pelova effort.

James made it three on the hour after some more determined work by Hemp on the right as England worked the ball to Toone, whose shot caught the back of Kerstin Casparij and rebounded to the Chelsea forward, who bagged her brace with a clinical finish.

Toone – the subject of a consistent chant from the England support – added a cushion seven minutes later after she was picked out by Russo and calmly slotted in the Lionesses’ fourth – ensuring they would walk away with twice as many goals in this contest as they had shots on target against France.

Van Domselaar reacted quickly to deny her Arsenal team-mate Russo a goal of her own before the striker was replaced by major tournament debutant Aggie Beever-Jones, one of five second-half changes from the England boss.