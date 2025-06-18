Alessia Russo: I fell into ‘trap’ of scrolling social media at last Euros

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England striker Alessia Russo says she now avoids social media at major tournaments after previously falling into the “trap” of reading “really damaging” comments.

On Tuesday tennis player Katie Boulter lifted the lid on the level of abuse aimed at some in her sport and revealed she and her family have received death threats.

Arsenal forward Russo, who is gearing up for next month’s Euros, said she could empathise with Boulter and has learned to avoid the platforms for the benefit of both her mental health and her football.

“I think every player might have a different story about that side of the game, but it’s definitely one that can be really damaging,” said Russo.

“I have faced it in the past and I think most players here have. When I was younger I probably got sucked into it more. I read it more than I should have and listened to it more than I should have. The only opinions that matter are my team-mates, my coaches and my family.

“I think you have to remember that they are the people you need to lean on in tough times. As I’ve got older, I understand more what works for me. In my first Euros I was on social media and I would have a look, have a scroll, and I got caught in a trap sometimes.

“Going into the World Cup, I completely came off everything and I had people to run my Instagram. I just focused on the tournament. It’s personal preference and whatever works for the team. Staying away from it and staying focused as a team is what works for me.”

Manchester United attacking midfielder Ella Toone added: “It’s individual. Whenever we go to a tournament it’s individual. It’s what people want to do.

“I know that my decision might be different to someone else’s and I have to respect that decision. I do like to scroll on Instagram. But I know other people turn their phones off.

“We have that conversation and all know how each other wants to go through the tournament. We respect each other’s decision. If I see something on Instagram I’m not going to tell someone or blurt it out to the team because they don’t want to see it. I think it’s a personal preference.”

The majority of Sarina Wiegman’s squad – save three United States-based players due to link up next week – have now assembled ahead of the start of their European title defence, which kicks off with their Zurich opener against France on July 5.

Much has changed for best friends Russo and Toone – and women’s football – since the Lionesses lifted their first major trophy on home soil in 2022 and reached their first World Cup final the following summer.

“We understand this is like a new England,” Russo added.

“We have lots of different players with different strengths and it’s about bringing all of that together and using each other’s strengths. New players are coming in and you have seen the impact they have made straight away in big games.

“I think we have evolved in many different ways, tactically. But in terms of having that energy from young players coming through, it’s something that’s really exciting.”