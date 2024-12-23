How Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United start compares to his recent predecessors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim has lost three of his first six Premier League games in charge of Manchester United after Sunday’s humbling against Bournemouth.

Here, the PA news agency compares his record to his recent predecessors at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson

W1 D3 L2, F7 A9

United’s greatest manager of recent times had an inauspicious start of his own in the old First Division, losing to Oxford and waiting until his third game for the first goal, from full-back John Sivebaek, and win of his reign against QPR. United finished that season 11th but Ferguson went on to win 13 league titles and 25 major trophies with the club.

David Moyes

W2 D1 L3, F8 A8

Ferguson’s hand-picked successor announced himself by winning the Community Shield and then beating Swansea 4-1 – but defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City quickly stalled his momentum and he failed to last the first season of his six-year contract.

Louis van Gaal

W2 D2 L2, F11 A9

Swansea were also Van Gaal’s first opponents and handed him a 2-1 setback as he went winless in his first three league games, while also losing to MK Dons in the League Cup. QPR offered up a first win but he then lost 5-3 to Leicester. The Dutchman left after two years with an FA Cup win to his name.

Jose Mourinho

W4 D0 L2, F12 A7

Another opening Community Shield win was followed by league victories over Bournemouth, Southampton and Hull before Mourinho’s first real test brought defeat to Manchester City. His two and a half seasons in charge yielded a Europa League title and a League Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

W6 D0 L0, F17 A4

Initially a caretaker replacement for Mourinho, the popular former striker won his first eight games overall with two of them in the FA Cup as he earned the permanent role with 14 wins from 19 games in caretaker charge.

Ralf Rangnick

W3 D2 L1, F8 A5

United went with the former Schalke and RB Leipzig boss on an interim basis and he started well, aside from a 1-0 loss to Wolves – but his temporary reign slid into such mediocrity that his scheduled consultancy role beyond that season was scrapped.

Erik ten Hag

W4 D0 L2, F8 A8

The ex-Ajax boss lost his opening game to Brighton and was shocked by a 4-0 thumping at Brentford – before winning his next four, including against Liverpool and Arsenal. He won a cup competition in each of his two full seasons in charge but was sacked in October this year.

Ruben Amorim

W2 D1 L3, F9 A10

United were held by Ipswich in Amorim’s first game in charge and while there have been bright spots – a hammering of Everton and a derby win over faltering rivals City, plus two Europa League wins – defeats to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth show there is plenty of work to do.

A long-running history of under-performance and a change of system provide mitigating factors but United go into Christmas in the bottom half of the table – 13th – for the first time in the Premier League era.