Manchester United confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches

McClaren returns to Old Trafford having previously been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 May 2022 09:40
Comments
Steve McClaren (right) and Erik Ten Hag (left) previously worked together at Twente (Martin Rickett/PA).
Steve McClaren (right) and Erik Ten Hag (left) previously worked together at Twente (Martin Rickett/PA).
(PA Archive)

Manchester United have appointed Steve McClaren and Mitchell Van Der Gaag as new boss Erik Ten Hag’s assistant coaches.

Former England, Middlesbrough and Newcastle manager McClaren returns to Old Trafford having previously been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001.

It is a reunion with Ten Hag, who was his number two when he was in charge at Dutch side Twente.

Van Der Gaag, a former Motherwell defender, has spent the last year as Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax.

All three men were in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday as United concluded their season with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Recommended

The news on Monday came ahead of Ten Hag holding his first press conference since being confirmed as United manager last month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in