Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alex Greenwood suffers head injury in England’s clash with Belgium

The Lionesses defender was substituted after 10 minutes’ treatment following a clash with opposing forward Jassina Blom.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 31 October 2023 20:31
England players look on as Alex Greenwood receives medical attention on the field (Rene Nijhuis/PA)
England players look on as Alex Greenwood receives medical attention on the field (Rene Nijhuis/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alex Greenwood was carried off on a stretcher after being involved in a clash of heads during England’s Nations League match against Belgium in Leuven.

Defender Greenwood collided with Belgian forward Jassina Blom with around 20 minutes of the contest gone, leaving both players down on the turf.

Greenwood then received treatment on the field for about 10 minutes before being placed on a stretcher and taken off, with Jess Carter coming on as her replacement. Blom, donning a head bandage, was able to continue.

Having been a goal down at the time of the incident via Laura De Neve’s free-kick, the Lionesses went on to turn things around, with goals from Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby putting them 2-1 up heading into first-half stoppage time.

Tessa Wullaert then brought things back level with an equaliser in the additional period.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in