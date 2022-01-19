Liverpool optimistic Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ankle injury not serious

The midfielder will miss Thursday’s clash with Arsenal.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 19 January 2022 11:10
Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a short lay-off with an ankle injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a short lay-off with an ankle injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal but his ankle injury is not serious, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring the Reds’ second goal.

The problem rules him out of this week’s return to his former club Arsenal, but the club are hopeful he could be back in action for this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Lijnders told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I spoke yesterday with him and he thinks it’s not that bad. We have to assess it day by day. I would not rule out the weekend, but for sure not tomorrow.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in