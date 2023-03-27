Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on radar of Premier League rivals

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton are all keeping an eye on England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract at Liverpool expires in the summer.

Manchester United’s interest in teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is on course for disappointment, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international believes he is likely to progress by staying on the south coast.

The Daily Star says Leeds United are keen on bringing Kalvin Phillips, 27, back to Elland Road. The England midfielder has had limited chances since moving to Manchester City in the summer.

Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, will be offered a new deal worth £500,000 a week to stay at Manchester City. The Sun says the move is aimed at staving off interest from Real Madrid.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Napoli’s Nigerian striker, 24, is attracting plenty of attention with Chelsea believed to be willing to pay £100million.

Viktor Gyokeres: West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palance, Leeds, Leicester and Everton are all monitoring Coventry’s 24-year-old Sweden striker, who is valued at around £20million.