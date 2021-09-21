Manchester United defender Alex Telles warns West Ham ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has promised West Ham they will face exactly the same challenge as they did in the Premier League at the weekend as the clubs prepare to lock horns once again in the Carabao Cup.

David De Gea’s injury-time penalty save from Mark Noble at the London Stadium on Sunday meant substitute Jesse Lingard’s 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 league win for the visitors.

The sides meet again at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, this time in the third round of the League Cup, and while the personnel may be slightly different, Telles has warned the Hammers their task will be no easier.

He told United’s official website: “Preparations will be the same. It’s in front of our home fans at Old Trafford, but I think the game will be very tough. It’ll be a difficult match, but we’re ready.

“After the game at West Ham, I feel we’re better prepared, and of course we want to win and play as well as we can to get through.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he will make changes with the likes of Lingard, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, as well as Telles and youngster Anthony Elanga, hoping for opportunities.

Solskjaer said: “We lost nobody on Sunday, so it’s the same squad or same pool of players to choose from.

“We know it’s early on in the season and some players need minutes to get their proper fitness up, so I will make a few changes.”

Telles, like striker Edinson Cavani, could return from injury with the defender having been out of action since damaging an ankle in a pre-season friendly against Derby in July.

He said: “I feel good. Things happen in football. I wasn’t very happy about that [the injury], but I took advantage of the situation by working harder.

“I feel better than before, I feel better prepared and stronger, physically and mentally. I’m much better and I’m thrilled to be back.

“Whenever I get the chance to play, I’ll give everything for Manchester United to win the lot.”

Meanwhile, United have unveiled plans for the latest phase of the refurbishment of their Carrington training headquarters, revealing they will shortly submit planning applications for two new bespoke pavilions to host additional changing facilities, offices, gyms and catering areas.

An application has already been submitted to Trafford Council for new LED floodlights, a new all-seater stand which can accommodate almost 500 people, improved access footpaths, pitchside toilets, an electricity sub-station and new fencing along the east side of the training centre.

Chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “Significant, game-changing investment will be made into our training facilities to take Carrington to the next level once again.”