Alexander Isak’s behaviour to force move ‘bad look for football’ – Alan Shearer

Isak effectively went on strike in order to push through his British record £125million transfer to the Anfield club on Monday.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 02 September 2025 12:37 BST
Alexander Isak refused to play for Newcastle this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak refused to play for Newcastle this season (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer believed Alexander Isak’s behaviour in forcing a move to Liverpool was “a really bad look for football”.

Isak effectively went on strike in order to push through his British record £125million transfer to the Anfield club on Monday, refusing to play for the Magpies at the start of the Premier League season.

Shearer said: “I didn’t like how it got to the end. I don’t think it’s ever right that a player should go on strike and refuse to play for a club whilst you’re being paid and have a contract.

“I understand it from the other way around, when a club wants to get rid of you they do, but they’re still paying your wages. When you sign a contract, you’re obliged to fulfil it.”

The former England captain added to Betfair: “Alexander Isak is a good player, going to a great football club who will no doubt challenge for all the big trophies. But, as I said, I don’t like how it happened. He’ll have his reasons, I’m sure.

“We can thank him for what he did at Newcastle, but it’s been a messy situation all summer.

“I don’t think it’s done anyone any good. It’s been a really bad look for football and for the fans because they’re the paying public, the ones that make this great game of ours.

“It’s not a good look at all when you’re being paid by a club and refuse to play.

“Ultimately, he got his move to Liverpool, that’s what he wanted.”

