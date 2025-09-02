Alexander Isak’s behaviour to force move ‘bad look for football’ – Alan Shearer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer believed Alexander Isak’s behaviour in forcing a move to Liverpool was “a really bad look for football”.

Isak effectively went on strike in order to push through his British record £125million transfer to the Anfield club on Monday, refusing to play for the Magpies at the start of the Premier League season.

Shearer said: “I didn’t like how it got to the end. I don’t think it’s ever right that a player should go on strike and refuse to play for a club whilst you’re being paid and have a contract.

“I understand it from the other way around, when a club wants to get rid of you they do, but they’re still paying your wages. When you sign a contract, you’re obliged to fulfil it.”

The former England captain added to Betfair: “Alexander Isak is a good player, going to a great football club who will no doubt challenge for all the big trophies. But, as I said, I don’t like how it happened. He’ll have his reasons, I’m sure.

“We can thank him for what he did at Newcastle, but it’s been a messy situation all summer.

“I don’t think it’s done anyone any good. It’s been a really bad look for football and for the fans because they’re the paying public, the ones that make this great game of ours.

“It’s not a good look at all when you’re being paid by a club and refuse to play.

“Ultimately, he got his move to Liverpool, that’s what he wanted.”