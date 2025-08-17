Eddie Howe: Others at Newcastle dealing with whether Alexander Isak faces fine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said it was up to other people at the club as to whether wantaway forward Alexander Isak would be fined.

The Sweden striker, who was the subject of a rejected bid from Liverpool, has been trying to force a move away from St James’ Park and has been training alone after refusing to play in some pre-season matches.

He was not involved as Newcastle kicked off their Premier League campaign with a goalless draw at Aston Villa, where they failed to score against 10 men.

Asked whether Isak was facing a fine, Howe said: “Other people are dealing with that issue. I’m concentrating on the team and our next game.”

The saga surrounding Isak’s future has exacerbated a difficult transfer window, which has seen the Magpies miss out on a number of targets, including Benjamin Sesko.

Howe reiterated the club’s desire to sign a new striker, regardless of where Isak was after the window closes.

“I think it’s been my wish to get a striker when we needed to replace Callum Wilson,” he added. “I can’t say that enough. It’s not like we’re looking at any other area.

“We’ve been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum. And Callum is a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality, so that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Aston Villa did well to take a point after having to play the final 30 minutes with 10 men following Ezri Konsa’s red card.

Debutant goalkeeper Marco Bizot did well, standing in for the suspended Emiliano Martinez.

Villa boss Unai Emery said: “Fantastic, because it was his debut at home, against Newcastle. There are a lot of tactical ways we needed to do with the goalkeeper.

“He tried them and he was focusing to try to start two-one, three-two, with our centre-backs and midfielders, sometimes getting the full-backs involved and getting the ball to (Ollie) Watkins.

“He took some risk and played with confidence.

“His first save gave him confidence to play and feel strong in our structure. I am so happy because we need our players, and we will need him.”