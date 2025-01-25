Newcastle boss Eddie Howe happy to give in-form Alexander Isak freedom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe said Alexander Isak will be given the freedom he needs to keep up his remarkable goalscoring form after he struck twice in Newcastle’s 3-1 win away to Southampton.

The striker moved on to 15 for the season in the Premier League with two goals in the first half at St Mary’s to turn the game in his side’s favour after Jan Bednarek’s early header for Saints.

Sandro Tonali added a third after half-time, the 24-year-old rivalling Isak as the game’s outstanding player with a display full of invention and control.

It was an all-round excellent attacking performance as Newcastle made it seven league wins from eight, with Isak adding to his own remarkable record, scoring for the ninth match in 10.

“We try to get a balance between information and freedom,” said Howe of his management of the Sweden international. “I think he’s so creative naturally that putting too many restrictions on his game in terms of where he moves would be a negative.

“We give him a lot of structure on the out of possession, we certainly won’t be leaving that to chance, that’s a directive that he has to follow and he’s done it really well this year.

“But with the ball there is an element of freedom.”

For the third time in four league matches, Newcastle conceded the first goal, Bednarek’s 10th-minute header from James Bree’s cross offering brief optimism for home fans that their team might add to their meagre tally of six points.

“It was a moment that we needed to respond and dig deep, and we did,” said Howe. “I thought we played really well in that first half, we were excellent. A great response to conceding.”

Saints fans need not have raised their hopes. Isak levelled from the spot after a pitchside review determined Joe Aribo had fouled him inside the box, then Jacob Murphy’s lovely ball teed up a second which he knocked in via the post.

Tonali got the third in the second half, the beneficiary of a wonderful link-up between Isak and Anthony Gordon, capping off an exceptional individual display for which Howe was full of praise.

“He was magnificent in every way really,” said the manager. “His ball-wining ability is second to none, his understanding of how we wanted him to play is first class.

“He scored a goal which will take the headlines, it was a great goal to score, showed his athleticism, his speed, his coolness. He’s become such an important player for us in a very quick time. I can’t praise him enough after today.”

Southampton’s outlook looks increasingly bleak. Ivan Juric’s side lie 10 points from safety, now with only 15 matches remaining as they seek to avoid a record-low points return.

“Of course the situation is really bad but I want to fight and create something,” said Juric. “I saw some good moments today. We have to understand really well which players are for the Premier League.

“I think today my guys gave everything they have. They are fighting well, playing well, creating chances. Of course Newcastle is the better team. I don’t have many negative things to say to my guys.”