Eddie Howe hopes Alexander Isak will return to training with Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping to see striker Alexander Isak back in training in the coming days.

Isak, who has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, has missed the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Asia amid speculation over his future.

Newcastle are now returning home after their trip concluded with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Seoul on Sunday and Howe hopes the Sweden international will report back as normal.

Howe told The Chronicle after the game: “Of course I’d like him to but whether or not he will, I don’t know at this moment in time.

“Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home.”

Sweden international Isak did not travel with the squad due to a thigh injury but the player reportedly wants to explore the possibility of a move.

Newcastle rejected an offer of £110million from Liverpool for the 25-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract and is valued by the club at £150million.

Isak has trained with former club Real Sociedad while Newcastle have been away but is now thought to be returning to the UK.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are understood to have had a bid worth up to £69.7million for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko rejected by the German club.

Slovenia international Sesko has also been linked with Manchester United.