Liverpool will be sweating over the fitness of Alexander Isak after he suffered a heartbreaking injury in the process of what could have been a liftoff moment in his Reds career.

Arne Slot’s side were chasing an opener in their clash with Tottenham, who had been reduced to 10 men, when Liverpool’s two £100m men - Florian Wirtz and Isak - combined to break the deadlock in the 56th minute.

Cristian Romero gave the ball away with a sloppy pass before the ball was slipped to Wirtz in space, who guided it into the Swedish striker to finish with aplomb.

The goal was only Isak’s second in the Premier League since joining Liverpool in the summer, while Wirtz’s assist acted as his long-awaited first goal contribution in the English top flight.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak in pain after scoring for Liverpool ( AP )

While the moment seemed to symbolise a turning of the page for the £225m duo, it was tinged with sourness with Isak writhing in pain as the ball hit the net.

He had been clattered by a last-ditch challenge from Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven, who failed to put a block in but instead scissored Isak to the ground.

Isak was unable to get to his feet and celebrate as he was surrounded by teammates, with Liverpool’s physios soon running onto the pitch to treat the leg injury he has sustained.

At one point, it appeared Isak would need a stretcher to come off the field. He was, however, able to hobble off the pitch on his two feet, albeit with the help of two club doctors.

He was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong, with his final act being the goal he had just scored.

open image in gallery Micky van de Ven clattering into Isak during the goal ( Getty Images )

"That is a sad sight for Isak,” Gary Neville said on Sky Sports’ broadcast of the game. “That could have been his lift-off moment. But he has picked up an injury."

Isak, who had been brought on at half-time after a dismal first half of football from both sides, only bagged his first Premier League goal in a Liverpool shirt at the end of November, firing home against West Ham.

It was his second goal in all competitions since his British record transfer from Newcastle, with the first coming against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in September.

He has so far been largely overshadowed by Hugo Ekitike’s striking exploits, with the Frenchman doubling Liverpool’s lead to bag his eighth league goal of the season.

Slot will be expected to provide an update on Isak’s injury in his post-match press conference.