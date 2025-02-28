Eddie Howe provides encouraging update on Alexander Isak injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe has provided an encouraging update on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak with the striker’s groin injury not thought to be a long-term problem.

Fears of a lay-off for the club’s free-scoring forward were sparked when he missed the midweek defeat to Liverpool, with Callum Wilson starting in his stead up front.

A 2-0 loss at Anfield dented Newcastle’s hopes of building momentum after a key win against Nottingham Forest in a competitive chase for the Champions League qualification places.

Isak is the Premier League’s third top scorer this season and shapes a key figure in the battle for top four spots, and Howe has provided optimistic news about a potential return.

“I haven't seen him since the game, so we'll see how he is today and have a discussion with him I'm sure,” Howe said ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie against Brighton. “We don't think it's a long term problem.

“Obviously there was no risk taken on Wednesday [against Liverpool] and there can't be at this stage of the season. There's always a risk with any player - even if they're 100% fit, that's the world that we're in, but we wouldn't take any risks on his long-term fitness. But we'll see how he is today.”

Wilson, meanwhile, took a blow to the face against Liverpool and suffered a cut to his eye, though Howe is optimistic he should be fit to feature against Brighton on Sunday.

Sven Botman and Joelinton remained absent for the trip to Merseyside but are moving closer to a return, and could yet also be involved in the cup tie.

Howe said of the pair: “They have a chance. I'd say again today is a big day for them really because I think we'll see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not - but knowing both players they'll be very keen to be involved as long as their respective injuries feel good.”