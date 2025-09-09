Alexander Isak plays first minutes of season following Liverpool transfer saga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak played his first minutes of the season following his drawn-out transfer saga that dominated the summer.

Isak, who went on strike at Newcastle in order to force his £125m deadline day move to Liverpool, came off the bench for Sweden in the 72nd minute of Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Kosovo.

The 25-year-old sharpshooter couldn’t salvage a result for his nation, however, with Sweden suffering a shock 2-0 defeat thanks to first-half goals from Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi.

Isak said he was nevertheless happy to be back on the pitch, having not played any minutes since the end of last season.

"It's great that everything was settled before the camp and that I could focus on playing football again," Isak said.

"It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch as well."

Isak enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 campaign at St James’s Park, ending the season as their top scorer with 23 Premier League goals, while also guiding the Magpies to a first trophy in 70 years as he scored in their 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

However, the Swede made it clear he wanted to leave Newcastle at the start of the window and played no part in the club's pre-season or opening league games, accusing the club of breaking promises and misleading supporters.

"Obviously, not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day," Isak added.

"I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player."